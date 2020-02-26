$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

