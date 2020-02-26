$0.65 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.