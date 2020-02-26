$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 962,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 3.16. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $438,578. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,917,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 346,993 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

