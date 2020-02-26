$0.90 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

