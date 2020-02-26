0xcert 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $166,795.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $166,795.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00481597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.06131380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00062807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011420 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

