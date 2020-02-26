$108.23 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce sales of $108.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $112.70 million. Alteryx reported sales of $76.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $562.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.70 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $724.39 million, with estimates ranging from $699.50 million to $756.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.03.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $429,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,162 shares of company stock worth $57,296,435 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

