121,514 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

