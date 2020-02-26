$15.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will post $15.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.98 billion and the highest is $15.18 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $14.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $43.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.42 billion to $43.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In related news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 369,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $29,877,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 968,500 shares of company stock worth $77,404,405. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

