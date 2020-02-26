1,511 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,032.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,099.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,130.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,227.07.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

