$180.15 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $180.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.90 million and the lowest is $172.83 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $177.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $748.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.03 million to $753.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $786.44 million, with estimates ranging from $750.93 million to $807.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

