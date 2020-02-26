18,122 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,337 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $92.57 and a one year high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.