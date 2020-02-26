$19.40 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $19.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the lowest is $19.30 million. AXT reported sales of $20.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $91.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $98.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $106.38 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $109.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,217,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

