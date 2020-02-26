$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to post $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Pacific City Financial reported sales of $19.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.10 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Don Rhee bought 50,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $765,382.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Pacific City Financial has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

