1SG Price Reaches $0.72 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One 1SG token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00007871 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. During the last week, 1SG has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $7,961.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00434442 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001317 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012445 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,215,114 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, OEX, BitMart and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.