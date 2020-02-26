1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 30th total of 230,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of SRCE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 43,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in 1st Source by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

