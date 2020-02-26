21,350 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of ED opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.98 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

