$218.10 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $218.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $198.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $889.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $980.85 million, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $991.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.