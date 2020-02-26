22,347 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

NYSE XEL opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

