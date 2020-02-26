$24.41 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $24.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the lowest is $24.13 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.37 million to $100.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.49 million, with estimates ranging from $103.48 million to $103.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

