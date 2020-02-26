26,790 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after acquiring an additional 424,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

