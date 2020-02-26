27,896 Shares in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Amc Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

