$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $31.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the lowest is $26.46 million. Omeros posted sales of $22.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $109.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.49 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $194.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMER. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omeros by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omeros by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omeros by 62.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $674.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.64.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.