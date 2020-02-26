32,016 Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.26% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $59.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

