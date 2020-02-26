32,105 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,378,000 after purchasing an additional 609,536 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,238,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 1,559,347 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after buying an additional 110,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

