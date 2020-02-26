35,610 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

