$362.67 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $362.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $369.42 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $303.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $335,031. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 456,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

