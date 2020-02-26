39,265 Shares in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

