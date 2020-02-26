3DCoin (3DC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,980.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 86.4% lower against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $257,980.00 and $176.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.