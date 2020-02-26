40,292 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,121,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. 3,159,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,594. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

