4,476 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.09. 850,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day moving average of $214.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

