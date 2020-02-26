44,825 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

