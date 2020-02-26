47,431 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

