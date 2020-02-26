4NEW Trading 36.1% Lower This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $15,961.00 and $3,292.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Exrates, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

