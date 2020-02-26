5,345 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $332.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.06 and its 200-day moving average is $320.65. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.