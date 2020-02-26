5,360 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after acquiring an additional 308,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.97, for a total value of $999,972.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,582.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,598 shares of company stock valued at $38,812,696. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

NYSE:NOW opened at $329.72 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.01 and a 200-day moving average of $279.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

