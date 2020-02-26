54,041 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,262,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,937,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,707,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 153,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,304,000.

SPLB opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

