5,876 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $269.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.68 and a 200-day moving average of $305.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

