$59.98 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce sales of $59.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.57 million to $60.90 million. AtriCure posted sales of $53.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $258.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.97 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $295.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

ATRC stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,216.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

