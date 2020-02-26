$6.60 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post $6.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $27.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.55 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

AMRB stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

