6,026 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $360.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.