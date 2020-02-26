62,335 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

