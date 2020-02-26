$643.06 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to announce sales of $643.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.71 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $619.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 564,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 315,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

