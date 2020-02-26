$673.00 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce sales of $673.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $704.26 million and the lowest is $641.22 million. Stars Group reported sales of $652.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

TSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of TSG opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -120.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stars Group by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stars Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

