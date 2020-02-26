68,183 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up 1.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $75.72.

