$69.89 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce $69.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $75.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $358.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.50 million to $367.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $403.79 million, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

AVAV opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,207,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.