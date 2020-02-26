$747.65 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce sales of $747.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $767.27 million and the lowest is $709.90 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,636,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $833.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

