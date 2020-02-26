76,334 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

