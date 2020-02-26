8,076,304 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Purchased by CVentures Inc.

CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,076,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,192,000. M.D.C. makes up about 100.0% of CVentures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CVentures Inc. owned approximately 12.91% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after buying an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

