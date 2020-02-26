8,792 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $200.77 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

