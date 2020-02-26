9,180 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

